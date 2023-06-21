Pharmaceutical trade group sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the leading industry lobby group, and two other organizations on Wednesday said they were suing the U.S. government to block enforcement of a program that gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices. In a complaint filed in a federal court in Texas, PhRMA along with the National Infusion Center Association and the Global Colon Cancer Association, which counts PhRMA and some drug companies as members, said the drug price negotiation program was unconstitutional.

This marks the fourth lawsuit challenging the law, which is part of President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), after separate legal challenges by Merck & Co, Bristol Myers Squibb and the influential business group the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The pharmaceutical industry claims negotiating prices of its products with the government health plan for Americans age 65 and older will curtail profits and compel them to pull back on developing groundbreaking new treatments.

PhRMA represents many of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, including Merck and Bristol Myers. Americans pay more for prescription medicines than any other country. The Biden administration's drug pricing reform aims to save $25 billion annually by 2031 through price negotiations for the drugs most costly to Medicare.

In response to the previous lawsuits, the White House said there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that prevents Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday said the law is on its side.

"As the (HHS) secretary has already made clear, we will vigorously defend the president's drug price negotiation law, which is already helping to lower healthcare costs for seniors and people with disabilities."

