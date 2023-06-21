Fire that broke out earlier in Paris is under control - police
The fire that broke out earlier on Wednesday in Paris as a result of an explosion is now under control, said Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.
"The fire is under control," Nunez told reporters.
Nunez added that a provisional total of 16 people had been injured as a result of the incident, with 7 of them in a critical condition.
