Fire that broke out earlier in Paris is under control - police

The fire that broke out earlier on Wednesday in Paris as a result of an explosion is now under control, said Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

"The fire is under control," Nunez told reporters.

Nunez added that a provisional total of 16 people had been injured as a result of the incident, with 7 of them in a critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)