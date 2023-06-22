Left Menu

Ukraine military reports 'partial success' in southeast, east fighting

Kovaliov, in remarks reported by Ukraine's Military Media Center, also said Kyiv's troops were attacking towards the small settlements of Bilohorivka and Dibrova in the east. "Particularly heavy fighting continues in the (eastern) Lyman direction in the areas northwest of Dibrova, near Serebryansk forestry and north of Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region," he was quoted as saying.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:13 IST
Ukraine military reports 'partial success' in southeast, east fighting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military on Thursday reported "partial success" in fighting in the southeast and east, where it said its troops were continuing to conduct offensive operations. Kyiv's forces, which began a military push against Russian forces this month, were reinforcing the positions they reached after attacking towards the southeastern villages of Rivnopil and Staromayorske, said General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov.

The two villages in Donetsk region lie near a string of small settlements recaptured by Ukraine earlier this month. Kovaliov, in remarks reported by Ukraine's Military Media Center, also said Kyiv's troops were attacking towards the small settlements of Bilohorivka and Dibrova in the east.

"Particularly heavy fighting continues in the (eastern) Lyman direction in the areas northwest of Dibrova, near Serebryansk forestry and north of Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region," he was quoted as saying. Ukrainian troops were also resisting Russian attacks in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023