Telangana only state in country which supplies 24X7 power, says CM KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:14 IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said Telangana is the only state in the country that supplies 24X7 power, both domestic and commercial, and sought blessings from the public for the progress to continue.

After laying the foundation stone for a super specialty hospital at Patancheru near here, he said the state tops the country as far as per capita income is concerned with the figure being Rs 3.17 lakh.

“When the state was being formed, there were a lot of apprehensions and false propaganda against Telangana… Now in the entire country, there is only one state which supplies 24X7 power to either domestic or industries or commercial or agriculture,” he said.

