Rajasthan rape-murder case: Family members refuse to accept body, demand arrests

The family members of a 20-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Bikaner have refused to accept the body and are demanding the arrest of the accused, officials said on Thursday.

Three persons, including two police constables, have been accused of the rape, police said.

On Wednesday, the family members of the victim refused to grant consent to conduct a post-mortem examination and held a dharna outside the police station. Later, they allowed the post-mortem on assurance of investigation of the case by an SIT, compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the state government and Rs 15 lakh from social organisations, and a contractual job to one family member.

However, the family members refused to accept the body on Thursday demanding arrest of the accused.

Bikaner IG Om Prakash said that police officials were talking to the family members present at the hospital to accept the body.

''Their demand is for the arrest of all the accused in the case. The officers are trying to persuade them to accept the dead body which is kept in the mortuary of the hospital,'' the IG said.

According to police, the woman's body was found in an area under the Khajuwala police station limits on Tuesday following which an FIR was lodged.

The family members have named three accused, including two police constables -- Bhagirath and Manoj of Khajuwala Police Station.

Police are carrying out searches for the main accused, Dinesh Vishnoi, who is still absconding. The two constables were suspended on Tuesday and their role in the incident is being examined, police said.

