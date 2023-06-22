French deep-sea robot at Titan search zone - French institute
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 16:36 IST
A French ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot has reached the search area for a missing submersible that was exploring the wreck of the Titanic, the French marine research institute Ifremer said on Thursday.
The research vessel Atalante is first using an echo-sounder to accurately map the seabed in order for the robot's search to be more targeted, Ifremer said.
