Chartered accountant 'accidentally' drowns in swimming pool in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:05 IST
A 33-year-old chartered accountant drowned in a swimming pool at a school here in a suspected case of accidental death, police said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am at the Apeejay School located in Film City in Sector 16A, under Sector 20 police station limits, in the presence of several people, they said.

''Nishant Kumar had come to the swimming pool for swimming where he drowned,'' a police spokesperson said.

He said Kumar hailed from Chhapra district in Bihar and was presently living at Defence Enclave in Sector 44's Chhalera village here.

Manoj Kumar Singh, in-charge of local Sector 20 police station, said the deceased worked as a chartered accountant.

''This was the first time he went to this swimming pool located in the school. It was an accidental death. We have checked some CCTV cameras installed there. There were several people present at the pool during the time of the incident,'' the police officer said.

He said the family of the deceased has been informed and the police have not yet received any complaint related to the incident. Kumar's family is staying in Bihar, police They said further legal proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

