King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch

PTI | Ascot | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:12 IST
King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch.

Watching the race alongside Queen Camilla from the Royal Enclosure, the king saw Desert Hero — wearing the royal silks and an 18-1 shot — win by a short head in the King George V Stakes on Thursday.

"Royal winners at the royal meeting are extremely special, especially this one," jockey Tom Marquand said. "It will live high in my career, probably at the top for the rest of my days in the saddle.'' The king and queen were seen waving toward Marquand and Desert Hero after the race.

Desert Hero's trainer, William Haggas, said "the king and queen are absolutely thrilled." "It is obviously very important for racing, but it is important that the king and queen enjoy it, which they clearly appear to do, and long may that continue,'' Haggas said.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of horse racing and had 24 winners at Royal Ascot in her long reign.(AP) RUP RUP

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

