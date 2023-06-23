At least 12 migrants missing, three die after three boats sink off Tunisia

At least 12 African migrants were missing and three died after three boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Thursday, amidst a sharp rise in migrant boats from the North African country.

The coast guard rescued 152 others off the southern city of Sfax, Sfax court Judge Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters.

