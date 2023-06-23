Left Menu

Air raid alerts in effect throughout Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 05:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 05:18 IST
Air raid alerts were in effect throughout Ukraine early on Friday, the military said, with warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks issued over wide areas.

Telegram channels reported explosions in several regions, from Lviv in the west, far from the front lines, to Kherson in the south.

There no immediate reports of strikes or casualties.

