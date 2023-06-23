Left Menu

Citizens' body of Assam appeal for peace in Manipur

He should intervene and help bring peace in the state at the earliest. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:46 IST
Citizens' body of Assam appeal for peace in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent citizens of Assam on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and restore peace in Manipur, expressing their 'bewilderment' at his silence over the ongoing violence in the neighbouring state. They also appealed to the people of Manipur to show restraint and not indulge in any kind of violence. ''There is an atmosphere of overwhelming fear, despair and uncertainty in Manipur. The state has been reduced to a level of statelessness,'' a statement by Axom Nagarik Samaj said. The statement was signed by over 70 citizens, including litterateurs, academics, former police officers and bureaucrats, journalists, writers and advocates, among others. Stressing that violence will serve no good, they appealed to all communities to shun violence. ''Let us understand that mutual violence and hatred will take us nowhere. It will only bring more misery and suffering to the people of both the communities. The violence must stop forthwith,'' the statement added. Underlining the important role of state and central governments, it said, ''Both the governments have to try to create an atmosphere conducive for building peace.'' On Modi's silence, the statement said, ''We are also bewildered why the honourable Prime Minister of India hasn't uttered a word yet about the situation in Manipur. He should intervene and help bring peace in the state at the earliest.'' More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago. Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023