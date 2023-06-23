Citizens' body of Assam appeal for peace in Manipur

Prominent citizens of Assam on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and restore peace in Manipur, expressing their 'bewilderment' at his silence over the ongoing violence in the neighbouring state. They also appealed to the people of Manipur to show restraint and not indulge in any kind of violence. ''There is an atmosphere of overwhelming fear, despair and uncertainty in Manipur. The state has been reduced to a level of statelessness,'' a statement by Axom Nagarik Samaj said. The statement was signed by over 70 citizens, including litterateurs, academics, former police officers and bureaucrats, journalists, writers and advocates, among others. Stressing that violence will serve no good, they appealed to all communities to shun violence. ''Let us understand that mutual violence and hatred will take us nowhere. It will only bring more misery and suffering to the people of both the communities. The violence must stop forthwith,'' the statement added. Underlining the important role of state and central governments, it said, ''Both the governments have to try to create an atmosphere conducive for building peace.'' On Modi's silence, the statement said, ''We are also bewildered why the honourable Prime Minister of India hasn't uttered a word yet about the situation in Manipur. He should intervene and help bring peace in the state at the earliest.'' More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago. Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

