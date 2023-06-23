Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Three killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine - local officials

At least three people were killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine on Friday, including two who died after a trolleybus company came under fire in the city of Kherson, regional officials said. Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the Kherson region, said two men aged 55 and 43 were killed by "targeted fire" on the Kherson trolleybus company in what he described as "another Russian terrorist attack".

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Three killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine - local officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least three people were killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine on Friday, including two who died after a trolleybus company came under fire in the city of Kherson, regional officials said.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the Kherson region, said two men aged 55 and 43 were killed by "targeted fire" on the Kherson trolleybus company in what he described as "another Russian terrorist attack". Several other people were injured, he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Prokudin posted photographs from the scene online, with one showing what appeared to be a dead man in the foreground and two trolleybuses in the background. The prosecutor's office said the attack took place around 10.20 a.m. Kyiv time (0720 GMT) and that it had launched an investigation. Yuriy Malashko, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, wrote on Telegram that a 35-year-old man had been killed in a Russian artillery barrage on the village of Mala Tokmachka and that four people had been wounded elsewhere in the region.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, denies targeting civilians. Russian forces have continued shelling Kherson from positions they hold in the wider Kherson region despite flooding caused by the destruction of the Khakovka dam, which lies upstream from the city on the Dnipro River.

Kyiv has reported making advances in southern Ukraine in a counterattack against the Russian forces, and both sides have reported heavy fighting in parts of the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023