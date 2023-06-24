Left Menu

All of Ukraine under air alerts, drone fragments in Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 06:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 06:13 IST
Drone fragments hit a parking lot in central Kyiv early on Saturday and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Klitschko gave no indication of casualties or damage in the attack in the Solomyanskyi district.

All of Ukraine remained subject to air alerts for more than an hour and explosions were reported in Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, Dnipro in central Ukraine and other towns. Military reports noted that anti-aircraft units were in action throughout the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

