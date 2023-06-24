Taiwan says Chinese air force got within 24 miles of its coast

Eight Chinese war planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and approached within 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) of Taiwan's coast on Saturday, the island's defence ministry said.

Taiwan defines its contiguous zone as the 24 nautical mile mark from its coast, while its territorial space is 12 nautical miles from the island's coast.

