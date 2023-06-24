Maha: Two women booked for kicking, assaulting senior citizen
- Country:
- India
An offence has been registered against two sisters for allegedly kicking and assaulting a 65-year-old man over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
Based on a complaint lodged by the elderly man on Friday, the Khadakpada police registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.
The victim, who is a resident of Forest Colony in Khadakpada of Kalyan, was constructing a platform to keep his plants near his house and the accused had opposed the move, the official said. Though the victim later demolished the platform, the accused attacked him with a crowbar and kicked him on June 20, he said, adding that the man sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalised.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Indian
- section 324
- Forest Colony
- Maharashtra's
- Kalyan
- Khadakpada
ALSO READ
Eagerly waiting for matches to start: Indian captain Sunil Chhetri ahead of clash against Mongolia in Intercontinental Cup
Hope all our athletes will make India proud: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Indian Special Olympics contingent
Central Railway to play vital role in making Indian Railway net zero carbon emitter by 2030
"Police in touch with other agencies to solve deportation issues of Indian in Canada": Jalandhar ADCP
Indian Jewish community in Israel lays foundation stone of cultural centre, earns praise from Prez Herzog and PM Netanyahu