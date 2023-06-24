Romania is monitoring events in Russia closely, says Romanian president
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 15:19 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania is monitoring events in Russia closely and is in constant contact with its allies, the country's president said on Saturday.
"The Romanian authorities are monitoring closely the evolutions of the events in Russia," Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter. "I am permanently informed about the developments. We are in constant contact with the Allies."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement