Belarus reaffirms alliance with Russia amid Wagner mutiny -security council statement
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Security Council of Belarus said on Saturday that Minsk remained an ally of Russia and that internal disputes were "a gift to the collective West."
It released the statement in response to a mutiny in Russia by the Wagner mercenary army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wagner
- The Security Council of Belarus
- Russia
- Minsk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prigozhin says Wagner will not sign any contract with Russian defence minister
Prigozhin says Wagner will not sign any contract with Russian defence minister
Russia's Wagner mercenary chief says he is unsure if his men will continue fighting in Ukraine
Chechen force signs contract with Russia's defence ministry that Wagner's Prigozhin refused
Wagner's Prigozhin rebuffs Putin's demand for fighters to sign defence ministry contracts