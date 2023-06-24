Left Menu

Maha: 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town

Twelve notorious criminals have been externed from the limits of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtras Thane district for 18 months to two years, police said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Thane police carried out a route march in the main streets of the city to maintain peace in light of the forthcoming Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Id festivals, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:17 IST
Maha: 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve notorious criminals have been externed from the limits of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district for 18 months to two years, police said on Saturday. As per a release issued by the police, the externed criminals were from the limits of Nizampura and Shantinagar police stations. Meanwhile, the Thane police carried out a route march in the main streets of the city to maintain peace in light of the forthcoming Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Id festivals, an official said. Ten police officers and a platoon of the state reserve police participated in the route march lead by assistant commissioner of police Priya Dhakne, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle held a review meeting of senior officials and gave specific instructions to them with regards to Bakri Id, he said.

Trustees of mosques, peace committee members and civic officials attended the meeting, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023