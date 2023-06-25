Local journalist shot, injured in UP's Unnao

A 25-year-old local journalist was allegedly shot and injured in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, police said.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Mannu Awasthi, a resident of PD Nagar, was shot allegedly by unidentified assailants around 10.25 pm.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. The police said all possible angles are being looked into.

