Part of building collapses in Mumbai; 2 persons rescued

A portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire brigade official said.

Two persons were rescued from the third floor, he said, adding two persons were still trapped on the building's first floor and efforts were on to bring them out.

There was so far no report of any casualty, the official said.

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rains since Saturday.

A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at 9.33 am, the official said.

It is a ''level-one'' incident, he said. Fire brigade, police, civic personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Two persons were rescued. A 30-year-old man out of them refused to go to hospital, the official said. Efforts were on to rescue two more persons trapped in the building, he said. Personnel from companies supplying electricity and gas in the area and earth-moving machines were summoned to the spot, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)