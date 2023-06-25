Left Menu

Maha: Man wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching held

The MBVV police spotted the accused in a CCTV footage and tracked him to Ambivili and followed him, he said. The accused, who has more than 50 cases of chain snatching to his name, has been taken by the MBVV police for further probe, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:26 IST
Maha: Man wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching has been arrested by the police in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The Mira Bhayander-Virar Vasai and Kalyan police in a joint operation arrested the accused, who is part of the Irani gang, on Friday, an official said. The MBVV police spotted the accused in a CCTV footage and tracked him to Ambivili and followed him, he said. The accused even ventured into a forested land to evade the police, but was eventually nabbed after a chase, the official said. The accused, who has more than 50 cases of chain snatching to his name, has been taken by the MBVV police for further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023