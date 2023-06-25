Left Menu

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-06-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 19:23 IST
Ex-serviceman fires shot at father in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old ex-armyman allegedly fired a gunshot at his father in a fight over replacing an air conditioner in their house Jalal Chak village here, police said on Sunday.

Amarjeet Singh shot at his father Veer Singh with his licensed 12 bore rifle Saturday night. Veer Singh was admitted to the civil hospital, Dasuya, from where he was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, police said.

Police said they have arrested Amarjeet Singh under relevant sections including attempt to murder of the IPC and the Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023