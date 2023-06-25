Ex-serviceman fires shot at father in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 40-year-old ex-armyman allegedly fired a gunshot at his father in a fight over replacing an air conditioner in their house Jalal Chak village here, police said on Sunday.

Amarjeet Singh shot at his father Veer Singh with his licensed 12 bore rifle Saturday night. Veer Singh was admitted to the civil hospital, Dasuya, from where he was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, police said.

Police said they have arrested Amarjeet Singh under relevant sections including attempt to murder of the IPC and the Arms Act.

