Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car in the district's Banda area, police said on Monday.

Shiv Mangal and his 35-year-old son Anuj Singh were travelling on their motorcycle when it was hit by the car, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Another person injured in the accident is undergoing treatment.

The police are trying to nab the absconding driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

