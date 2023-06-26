Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur
26-06-2023
A 60-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car in the district's Banda area, police said on Monday.
Shiv Mangal and his 35-year-old son Anuj Singh were travelling on their motorcycle when it was hit by the car, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.
Another person injured in the accident is undergoing treatment.
The police are trying to nab the absconding driver.
