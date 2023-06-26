Berlin hopes for stabilisation in Russia after mutiny by mercenary group
Berlin hopes for stabilization in Russia after a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group over the weekend, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
Responding to a journalist's question at a regular news conference, the spokesperson said the German government was not taking sides on the issue.
