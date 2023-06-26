Left Menu

Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple reopens after anti-graft agency weighs 'Jalhari' amid missing gold claim

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's famed Pashupatinath Temple was reopened for devotees on Monday as the country's anti-graft agency initiated a probe into the missing gold in the 'Jalhari' within its premises amid claims of irregularities in the construction of the newly-installed ornament, officials said.

Pashupatinath - the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu - was shut for devotees on Sunday after the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority took control of the temple premises to investigate allegations that 10 kilograms of gold were missing from the ornament weighing 100 kgs.

The newly installed gold ornament called Jalhari was installed around the Shiva Linga inside the temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival last year.

A special team from the CIAA successfully completed the weighing of gold. The weighing process commenced at 6 PM on Sunday and concluded at 2 AM on Monday.

''We are investigating the matter and it will take some time before we arrive at a conclusion,'' said Bhola Dahal, spokesperson at the CIAA. ''We cannot say anything about the ornament until and unless the investigation is complete,'' he said.

According to Dahal, the investigation has been kept secret for the time being. The CIAA has been measuring the weight and determining the quality of the ornament.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust has claimed that the ornament consists of 103 kg gold and 5 kg other metals weighing a total 108 kg.

Authorities at the Trust refused to comment on the issue when contacted by PTI.

The CIAA probe came in response to a complaint raised over irregularities surrounding the Jalhari.

Dozens of security personnel, including Nepal Army soldiers, were deployed at the temple premises on Sunday.

