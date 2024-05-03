Left Menu

Labour claim early win in UK vote as closely watched results trickle in

Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Friday, beating the governing Conservatives in one of a series of votes that will help gauge public opinion ahead of a full national election due this year. The parliamentary seat for Blackpool South was up for grabs after the incumbent, elected in 2019 as a Conservative candidate, quit over a lobbying scandal.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 09:39 IST
Labour claim early win in UK vote as closely watched results trickle in

Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Friday, beating the governing Conservatives in one of a series of votes that will help gauge public opinion ahead of a full national election due this year.

The parliamentary seat for Blackpool South was up for grabs after the incumbent, elected in 2019 as a Conservative candidate, quit over a lobbying scandal. Labour candidate Chris Webb won the seat with 10,825 votes. The Conservative candidate came second on 3,218.

The victory set the early tone on what will be a closely watched two days of results from elections for over two thousand of seats on local authorities across England and a handful of high-profile mayoral elections, including in the capital London. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are around 20 percentage points behind Labour in most opinion polls for a national election which Sunak intends to call in the second half of the year.

The results, due throughout Friday and Saturday, will offer some insight into whether those polling trends materialise at the ballot box. If they do, it could trigger fresh anger in the Conservative Party over Sunak's leadership and the prospect of the party losing power after 14 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024