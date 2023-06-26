Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: YouTuber Devraj Patel killed in road accident in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:34 IST
Chhattisgarh: YouTuber Devraj Patel killed in road accident in Raipur

Famous YouTuber Devraj Patel was killed as he fell off his motorcycle after it brushed against a truck in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday, police said.

He was 22.

Patel was riding pillion when the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm. He was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video, an official said.

Patel's channel 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' has more than 4 lakh subscribers and over 8.80 crore views. He was known for his witty style and funny videos.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and said Devraj Patel who made everyone laugh has left us.

The accident occurred near Labhandi area under Telibandha police station limits when the handle of the motorcycle hit the truck which was going in the same direction and Patel, who was riding pillion, came under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle, the official said.

Bike rider Rakesh Manhar, who escaped unhurt in the accident, called up an ambulance following which Patel was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added.

Patel, a resident of the state's Mahasamund district, was staying in a rented house in Raipur.

"Devraj Patel who made his place among crores of people and made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of such a wonderful talent at a young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss," the chief minister said in a condolence message.

Patel had worked with famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in the comedy web series ''Dhindora''.

In 2021, Patel shot a video with CM Baghel at the latter's official residence in which he said, "Only two persons are famous in Chhattisgarh. I and our 'kaka' (Baghel is popularly called kaka which means uncle)".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

