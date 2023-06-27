Left Menu

UP Police launches initiative for speedy conviction in cow slaughter, religious conversion cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:35 IST
UP Police launches initiative for speedy conviction in cow slaughter, religious conversion cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched an initiative to ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape and murder, officials said.

Under ''Operation Conviction'', police will ensure the immediate arrest of criminals, collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation and effective representation of cases in courts so that they are punished in the least amount of time, a senior police official said.

In an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said each commissionerate/district will have to identify 20 cases each in categories under ''Operation Conviction'' in addition to the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In charges related to identified crimes, the charge sheet will be sent to the court after conducting an ''excellent and time-bound'' investigation, the UP police said in its statement. In a tweet in Hindi, it said, ''Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a new action plan has been prepared to take action in a mission mode to punish the criminals in view of the zero-tolerance policy against crime, which is named 'Operation Conviction'.'' ''In view of the effective prosecution of the identified cases, a web portal will be developed at the police headquarters level for weekly review, through which, the action taken will be regularly monitored by senior officers,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023