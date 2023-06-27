PhiCommerce, India's leading payment aggregator and platform, strengthens leadership team with key hires

PhiCommerce, India's foremost payment aggregator and platform, continues to strengthen its leadership team with the addition of two highly experienced professionals. Mr. Ajit Choudhary has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Mr. Nahush Mohanty assumes the role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO). These strategic hires underscore PhiCommerce's dedication to driving operational excellence and accelerating sales growth.

With over three decades of operational expertise and leadership experience working with renowned banks, financial institutions, and IT companies in various parts of the globe, Ajit Choudhary brings a wealth of knowledge to PhiCommerce. His track record of managing multi-country delivery and operations, optimizing processes, improving efficiency, and fostering business growth will be instrumental in enhancing PhiCommerce operational capabilities and ensuring seamless service delivery to customers.

Nahush Mohanty, joining PhiCommerce from Fiserv, brings a proven track record of building successful sales teams and forging strategic partnerships. As the Chief Sales Officer (CSO), Nahush will lead PhiCommerce's sales efforts, strengthen client relationships, and identify new market opportunities to fuel the company's growth trajectory.

Rajesh Londhe, Co-founder & Head - Payments, PhiCommerce, expressed his confidence in these key appointments, stating, ''With a staggering growth rate of 50% year-on-year, India's payment industry is rewriting the narrative of convenience, accessibility, and economic empowerment. Having powered billions of payments, PhiCommerce is proud to lead the charge as India's omni-channel payments processor. With esteemed professionals like Ajit and Nahush joining our team, we are confident that their expertise will propel us to new heights, enabling us to consistently deliver exceptional experiences that delight our customers.'' As PhiCommerce continues its mission to transform the payment landscape in India, the appointment of Mr. Ajit Choudhary as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Nahush Mohanty as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), demonstrates the company's commitment to operational excellence, sales growth, and providing unparalleled payment solutions to its customers.

About PhiCommerce: Established in 2015, PhiCommerce has emerged as a trailblazing force in the payment industry, driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation, cutting-edge technology, and customer-centric solutions. By offering a unified omni-channel payment platform, PhiCommerce caters to the comprehensive payment requirements of businesses, spanning both online and offline channels. Recognizing its commitment to excellence, PhiCommerce has been granted an in-principal approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a distinguished payment aggregator.

