Left Menu

Maha: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon

The deceased, identified as Assistant Police Inspector Sudarshan Datir 36 and Police Naik Ajay Choudhary 38, were posted at the Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Jalgaon police force, he said.The incident occurred when an EOW team was on its way for investigation in a case, the police official said.When the police vehicle was passing through the Anjani dam area, a huge, old tamarind tree collapsed on it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 10:46 IST
Maha: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two police personnel were killed and their three colleagues suffered injuries after a big tree collapsed on their vehicle in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Erandol-Kasoda Road around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said. The deceased, identified as Assistant Police Inspector Sudarshan Datir (36) and Police Naik Ajay Choudhary (38), were posted at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jalgaon police force, he said.

The incident occurred when an EOW team was on its way for investigation in a case, the police official said.

''When the police vehicle was passing through the Anjani dam area, a huge, old tamarind tree collapsed on it. Five police personnel who were travelling in it sustained serious injuries,'' he said, adding that Datir and Choudhary were declared dead later.

The three injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Jalgaon, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered. Jalgaon is located more than 400 km from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023