Maha: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon

Two police personnel were killed and their three colleagues suffered injuries after a big tree collapsed on their vehicle in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Erandol-Kasoda Road around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said. The deceased, identified as Assistant Police Inspector Sudarshan Datir (36) and Police Naik Ajay Choudhary (38), were posted at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jalgaon police force, he said.

The incident occurred when an EOW team was on its way for investigation in a case, the police official said.

''When the police vehicle was passing through the Anjani dam area, a huge, old tamarind tree collapsed on it. Five police personnel who were travelling in it sustained serious injuries,'' he said, adding that Datir and Choudhary were declared dead later.

The three injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Jalgaon, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered. Jalgaon is located more than 400 km from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)