President Ruto Signs County Allocation of Revenue and Equalisation Bills

The two Bills will enable the 47 devolved units to access funds in the new financial year that begins tomorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 30-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 20:35 IST
The Equalisation Fund Act appropriates Ksh 10.3 Billion for basic services — such as water, roads, electricity and health — to marginalised areas in the country. Image Credit: Flickr

President William Ruto has signed into law the County Allocation Revenue Bill, 2023 and the Equalisation Fund Appropriation Bill, 2023.

 

The County Allocation Revenue Act allocates counties Ksh 385.4 billion shareable revenue.

Nairobi County Government will get the highest allocation of Ksh 20.07 billion.

The Equalisation Fund Act appropriates Ksh 10.3 Billion for basic services — such as water, roads, electricity and health — to marginalised areas in the country.

Present at the Friday function that was held at State House, Nairobi, were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Attorney General Justin Muturi and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, among others.

(With Inputs from APO)

