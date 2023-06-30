Detained Moldovan airport shooter is 43-year-old Tajik citizen -PM

Moldovan police have identified the detained gunman involved in a shooting incident at Chisinau's main airport as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

In addition to two officers who were killed in the incident, a civilian was also wounded, Recean wrote on Facebook.

