Detained Moldovan airport shooter is 43-year-old Tajik citizen -PM
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:13 IST
Moldovan police have identified the detained gunman involved in a shooting incident at Chisinau's main airport as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.
In addition to two officers who were killed in the incident, a civilian was also wounded, Recean wrote on Facebook.
