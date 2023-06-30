Biden calls Supreme Court student loan ruling wrong, will deliver remarks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Friday called the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt disappointing and wrong, and said he would work to find other ways to provide relief to American families.
Biden will deliver remarks on the decision at 3:30 pm (1930 GMT).
