Left Menu

US Supreme Court sidesteps 'acquitted conduct' cases for now

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday decided - for now - not to weigh in on the legality of judges increasing prison sentences for criminal defendants based on charges for which they were acquitted - a practice that critics have said violates basic constitutional rights. The justices turned away appeals in cases that would have given them an opportunity to prohibit the consideration of "acquitted conduct" in sentencing decisions in criminal cases.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:16 IST
US Supreme Court sidesteps 'acquitted conduct' cases for now

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday decided - for now - not to weigh in on the legality of judges increasing prison sentences for criminal defendants based on charges for which they were acquitted - a practice that critics have said violates basic constitutional rights.

The justices turned away appeals in cases that would have given them an opportunity to prohibit the consideration of "acquitted conduct" in sentencing decisions in criminal cases. Four justices on Friday said the issue raised important questions but signaled they would await pending action by the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a bipartisan panel responsible for crafting U.S. criminal sentencing policy, before addressing the issue.

The commission in January proposed amending federal sentencing guidelines to prohibit judges from considering a defendant's acquitted conduct with only narrow exceptions. The commission has not yet voted on the measure, which has been opposed by U.S. Justice Department. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that "this court may need to take up the constitutional issues presented" if the commission does not act on it soon. Three conservatives - Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett - made a similar statement.

At issue is whether this practice violates the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment due process protections and Sixth Amendment right to a trial by jury. Numerous criminal defendants have asked the justices to revisit a 1997 Supreme Court ruling that said a jury's verdict of acquittal does not prevent a sentencing judge from considering conduct underlying an acquitted charge.

Juries must determine whether a charge has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt - the burden of proof in U.S. criminal cases - in order to convict a defendant. But judges during sentencing can consider the facts underlying acquitted charges if they were proved by a preponderance of the evidence at trial, a lower burden of proof matching that used in civil cases. For example, if a defendant was convicted of armed robbery but acquitted of kidnapping, judges could consider increasing the sentence for armed robbery if they believe the facts underlying the kidnapping charge were demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence.

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has said the practice undermines the role of the jury in criminal trials and violates the due process rights of defendants. Some current and former Supreme Court justices have questioned whether judges should be permitted to extend a defendant's prison sentence based on acquitted conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023