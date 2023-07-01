Left Menu

Man dies after falling from building during riots in northern France - authorities

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 02:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 02:01 IST
A young man died on Friday after falling from the roof of a supermarket in the suburbs of the northern French city of Rouen during overnight riots, local authorities said.

A police source told Reuters on Friday the man had fallen from the roof as the supermarket in the suburb of Petit-Quevilly in the Bruyeres shopping centre, was being looted by rioters. The public prosecution office earlier told BFM TV that, based on the ongoing investigation, it was not established the store had been subject to a looting attempt.

Reuters could not verify the two accounts. The prosecution office could not immediately be reached for comment. France's interior minister said on Friday the coming hours would be decisive as he sent 45,000 police onto the streets following three nights of riots since an officer shot dead a teenager at a traffic stop in a working class suburb of Paris.

