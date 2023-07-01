Three injured as wall of house collapses in Dharavi

Three persons including a 73-year-old man were injured after the front wall of a two-storey house partially collapsed in Dharavi area here on Saturday evening, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Shatabdi Nagar locality near Manohar College, he added.

The injured, identified as Hussain Sayyed (73), Angat Patel (29) and Shiv Sonappa (39), were rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

