In shocking double murder in Bengaluru, MD and CEO of a firm allegedly killed by ex-employee

According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.The accused is now on the run, police said.A case has been registered and police are on a search to nab the accused.

Updated: 11-07-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:03 IST
In shocking double murder in Bengaluru, MD and CEO of a firm allegedly killed by ex-employee
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm were allegedly killed in a terrifying double murder during the day by a former employee on Tuesday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited respectively.

The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a ''sharp object'', DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad told PTI. Both persons died on the way to the hospital.

The incident occurred at Pampa Extension in Amrithahalli, a residential area here, where Aironics was functioning from a house converted into an office building. According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

The accused is now on the run, police said.

A case has been registered and police are on a search to nab the accused.

