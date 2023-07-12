UN chief condemns deadly attack on peacekeepers in Central African Republic
UN News | Updated: 12-07-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 02:33 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security in eastern DR Congo continues to worsen, Security Council hears
"Yet another wasted opportunity:" India over delay in UN Security Council reforms
UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India
Russia's Lavrov calls for UN Security Council membership to be expanded
Russian Security Council secretary briefs Doval on latest developments in country