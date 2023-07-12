Left Menu

Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on July 13

Owing to rains, the water of local pits falls in Bhakra and Nangal Dam due to which the downstream of Nangal Dam can increase by about 5,000 cusecs of water for some period, he cautioned.

PTI | Una | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An additional 16,000 cusecs of water will be released from Bhakra Dam into the Sutlej River on Thursday as the water level in the dam has increased following incessant rains in the last few days in Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner, Una, Raghav Sharma on Wednesday said as per the information received from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Nangal authorities, additional 16,000 cusecs water will be released from 10 am on July 13. At present, 19,000 cusecs of water is being released from Bhakra Dam and with additional 16,000 cusecs, the total discharge will be around 35,000 cusecs. Sharma said 30,000 cusecs of water will be released from the Sutlej through Nakkian, Lohand and Ropar thermal plants. Owing to rains, the water of local pits falls in Bhakra and Nangal Dam due to which the downstream of Nangal Dam can increase by about 5,000 cusecs of water for some period, he cautioned. In order to overcome any other problem or emergency, the flow of water from Nangal, downstream to the Sutlej River, may increase for a short period in Sri Anandpur Sahib Hydel Channel and Nangal Hydel Channel, the officer added.

The state government has been advising the people to stay away from river bodies which are in spate.

