EU's von der Leyen urges Putin to prolong grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 00:11 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, saying the consequence of not doing so would be global food insecurity.

The ball was now in Russia's court with the whole world watching, von der Leyen told a press conference.

