Left Menu

Man held for tricking people in name of doubling money through cryptocurrency from Kolkata

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:55 IST
Man held for tricking people in name of doubling money through cryptocurrency from Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping people under the pretext of doubling their money in a cryptocurrency scheme, a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday.

The accused, Hamza Anwar, allegedly lured the complainant, a resident of Mumbai, into paying Rs 75,000 online by promising him that his money will double within 30 to 35 days, the official said.

Anwar allegedly used to take the help of social media influencers to attract potential investors, the investigation has revealed. He is nabbed with the help of technical evidence.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card used in the crime.

At least three social media influencers roped in by Anwar for promoting him for payment are also under the scanner, the official said.

Anwar was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023