Left Menu

2,000+ Cops to Secure PM's Saturday Rally: Delhi Police

We are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to keep a strict vigil on all activities, the officer said.A Delhi Development Authority ground at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar has been selected as the venue for the election gathering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:40 IST
2,000+ Cops to Secure PM's Saturday Rally: Delhi Police
  • Country:
  • India

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in northeast Delhi on Saturday, the local police has beefed up security near the rally ground and slated a deployment of a 2,000-personnel strong force on the day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, along with other senior officers on Friday visited the northeast district and took stock of the security arrangements.

A senior officer said Modi is likely to arrive at the rally site by a chopper after addressing another election rally in Sonipat in Haryana.

''Meetings were done with other agencies responsible for the PM's security. We are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to keep a strict vigil on all activities,'' the officer said.

A Delhi Development Authority ground at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar has been selected as the venue for the election gathering. The ground is in the Ghonda assembly, which is a part of the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency. The rally will likely begin at 4 pm.

''Robust security arrangements have been made. More than 2,000 police personnel along with paramilitary forces deployment will be made to maintain law and order situation,'' said the officer.

The officer said police have already intensified night patrolling near the rally ground and PCRs vehicles are already on alert.

''We have restricted the area for public use since we came to know about the rally. Additional police force deployment has already been made and teams are keeping strict vigil round the clock,'' said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024