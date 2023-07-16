Left Menu

Two smugglers apprehended by BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:42 IST
Two drug smugglers were apprehended in Punjab's Ferozepur, the Border Security Force said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the smugglers when they were coming from Ferozepur city late Saturday night, they added. A total of 508 grams of opium was seized from the duo, the BSF said, adding that they were later handed over to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

