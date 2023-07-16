Two smugglers apprehended by BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur

Two drug smugglers were apprehended in Punjab's Ferozepur, the Border Security Force said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the smugglers when they were coming from Ferozepur city late Saturday night, they added. A total of 508 grams of opium was seized from the duo, the BSF said, adding that they were later handed over to police.

