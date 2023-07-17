Smriti Irani calls on NCPCR to review infrastructure gaps in Child Care Homes

Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani has called upon National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( NCPCR) to see and review the infrastructure gaps in Child Care Homes. The Minister also asked NCPCR to present these gaps to the WCD Ministry so that these can be brought up in the upcoming budget.

Section 27 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 makes it mandatory to establish at least one Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in each district as the authority to dispose of cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need of care & protection and to provide for their basic needs and protection of human rights. The functions and responsibilities of the CWC shall be in accordance with Section 30 Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. 2015.

Infrastructure for CWC

Mission Vatsalya scheme provides infrastructure and financial support to the States/ UTs for facilitating setting up of CWC in every district and to ensure their effective functioning. The Children Home being constructed shall have two rooms of 300 Sq. ft. each for the CWC. Where an existing Children Home has the required space available within the premises, the same shall be provided to the Committee. However, in districts where there is no Children Home or the existing Children Home has no space for the CWC, funds will be provided under the Mission for constructing or renting suitable premises for the CWC. Mission Vatsalya Scheme provides Rs.9,25,800/- for Construction of CWC.

NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the country. The Commission is mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and its Rules; Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

(With Inputs from PIB)