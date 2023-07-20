Venezuela's ex-spymaster pleads not guilty to US drug trafficking charges
Hugo Carvajal, a former director of Venezuelan military intelligence, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. drug trafficking charges at a hearing in a federal court in Manhattan.
Carvajal had been extradited from Spain on Wednesday to face the charges.
