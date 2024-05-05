Left Menu

New York officials say Manhattan synagogues got fake bomb threats

At least four synagogues in Manhattan received bomb threats on Saturday but none were deemed credible by the New York Police Department, a city official said. Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Threats have been determined not to be credible." Hochul added, "We will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2024 06:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 06:14 IST
New York officials say Manhattan synagogues got fake bomb threats

At least four synagogues in Manhattan received bomb threats on Saturday but none were deemed credible by the New York Police Department, a city official said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine said on X the bomb threats were "a clear hate crime, and part of a growing trend of 'swatting' incidents targeting Jewish institutions." "This is a clear effort to sow fear in the Jewish community. Cannot be accepted," he said.

The New York Post reported the threats prompted the evacuations of at least two Manhattan synagogues. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X state officials were "actively monitoring a number of bomb threats at synagogues in New York. Threats have been determined not to be credible."

Hochul added, "We will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024