Italy honours Indian troops' contribution during WW2

A memorial has been unveiled in Italy as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, officials said on Saturday.

The memorial is in the form of a live sundial. The motto of the memorial is ''Omines Sub Eodem Sole'' which translates to ''We all live under the same sun'', the Defence Ministry said in a statement here.

''Remembering the supreme sacrifices by Indian soldiers, the Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian military historians have unveiled the 'VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial' at Montone (Perugia, Italy), as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought during Italian Campaign, during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley,'' the statement said.

Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy, and the Indian defence attaché represented India during the ceremony.

A large number of Italian citizens, distinguished guests and members of Italian armed forces also graced the occasion, it said.

''Indian soldiers played a central role in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, wherein more than 50,000 Indian Army soldiers from 4th, 8th and 10th Divisions were involved,'' the ministry said.

Out of the 20 Victoria Crosses awarded in Italy, six were won by Indian soldiers. Indian soldiers suffered 23,722 casualties, of which 5,782 made the supreme sacrifice, and are commemorated in the 40 Commonwealth War Graves spread all over Italy, it added.

In order to make this memorial a participative endeavour, an Indian Army plaque has been placed at the memorial commemorating the gallant sacrifice of all ranks of the Indian Army who fought in the Italian Campaign, officials said.

Inauguration of this memorial honouring their contributions during the Italian Campaign is a ''testimony to the fact that Italy holds in high reverence the supreme sacrifices and contributions by the Indian soldiers during the Italian Campaign of the Second World War,'' the ministry said.

