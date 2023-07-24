Left Menu

Jharkhand: Brother among 4 held for conspiring to kill businessman

Four people, including two contract killers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to kill a Ranchi-based businessman over a property dispute, police said.A younger brother of the businessman was among the four apprehended, a senior officer said. Speaking to reporters, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Kishore Kaushal said the younger brother of Deepak Kumar Gupta, the trader, had hired contract killers to kill him.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:23 IST
Jharkhand: Brother among 4 held for conspiring to kill businessman
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including two contract killers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to kill a Ranchi-based businessman over a property dispute, police said.

A younger brother of the businessman was among the four apprehended, a senior officer said. Speaking to reporters, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal said the younger brother of Deepak Kumar Gupta, the trader, had hired contract killers to kill him. Acting on a tip-off, a team was immediately constituted, and raids were conducted, he said. The two contract killers were apprehended from the Radha Nagar area of the city, the SSP said.

One of the two was wanted in five cases, which were registered in different police stations in Ranchi, while one case was filed against the other. On inputs given by the two accused, two more conspirators, including the brother of the businessman, were also arrested, the SSP said.

''The younger brother had promised a sum of Rs 3 lakh to the criminals to kill Gupta. Some money had also been given in advance," Kaushal said.

A 7.65 mm pistol, seven live cartridges, a magazine and four mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a meeting with top police officers on July 21, had expressed concern over rising crimes in the state. He directed the police to improve the law and order situation within 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023