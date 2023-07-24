Jharkhand: Brother among 4 held for conspiring to kill businessman
Four people, including two contract killers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to kill a Ranchi-based businessman over a property dispute, police said.A younger brother of the businessman was among the four apprehended, a senior officer said. Speaking to reporters, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Kishore Kaushal said the younger brother of Deepak Kumar Gupta, the trader, had hired contract killers to kill him.
- Country:
- India
Four people, including two contract killers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to kill a Ranchi-based businessman over a property dispute, police said.
A younger brother of the businessman was among the four apprehended, a senior officer said. Speaking to reporters, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal said the younger brother of Deepak Kumar Gupta, the trader, had hired contract killers to kill him. Acting on a tip-off, a team was immediately constituted, and raids were conducted, he said. The two contract killers were apprehended from the Radha Nagar area of the city, the SSP said.
One of the two was wanted in five cases, which were registered in different police stations in Ranchi, while one case was filed against the other. On inputs given by the two accused, two more conspirators, including the brother of the businessman, were also arrested, the SSP said.
''The younger brother had promised a sum of Rs 3 lakh to the criminals to kill Gupta. Some money had also been given in advance," Kaushal said.
A 7.65 mm pistol, seven live cartridges, a magazine and four mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, the officer said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a meeting with top police officers on July 21, had expressed concern over rising crimes in the state. He directed the police to improve the law and order situation within 15 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Radha Nagar
- Rs 3
- Hemant Soren
- Ranchi
- Gupta
- Jharkhand
- Kaushal
- Deepak Kumar Gupta
ALSO READ
Stopped from exercising franchise in rural polls, allege voters near Kolkata’s New Town
Settle dispute like gentlemen: HC tells AAP minsiter Kailash Gahlot, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in defamation case
Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta sworn in as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women''s Issues
Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in cheque bounce case
Indian Buildings Congress Commends Vijay Gupta Architects For Their Project Euro School, Bannerghatta In Their Annual Awards Ceremony