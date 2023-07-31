China's Shenzhen summons top ride-hailing platforms including Didi -media
Authorities in the Chinese city of Shenzhen recently summoned Didi Global and the ride-hailing unit of Alibaba-backed AutoNavi over suspected disruption of fair competition, the Southern Metropolis Daily reported on Monday.
Executives of the two ride-hailing platforms vowed to actively make rectifications as requested, the report said.
