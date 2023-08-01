Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UN urges states in Haiti's region to join Kenya in security force

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed Kenya's readiness to lead an international force to help Haiti's police combat gang violence and encouraged other countries - particularly from Haiti's region - to join the effort. Kenya was ready to deploy 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haiti's police "restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations," Kenya's Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said in a statement on Saturday.

Drones hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, injuring one and damaging dormitory -officials

Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, said on Tuesday that drones hit populated areas of the city and one drone destroyed two floors of a college dormitory. The chief of police in Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said there were two night-time strikes -- one on the college and one on the city centre.

'The Russians were waiting for us': Ukraine troops describe tougher fight than expected

They rode into a kill zone. The timing was off. Many men were lost. In the end, they recaptured the ruined village of Staromaiorske, claiming Ukraine's biggest advance for weeks. Troops at the spearhead of Ukraine's counteroffensive say a battle last week along the front in the southeast proved to be tougher and bloodier than expected, with plans going awry and an enemy that was well-prepared.

Niger arrests politicians after coup, other juntas voice support

The junta that seized power in Niger last week detained senior politicians on Monday, their party said, defying international calls to restore democratic rule, while fellow military rulers in West Africa expressed their support. The overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum has sent shockwaves across West Africa, pitting Niger's former Western allies against the likes of Russia and other junta leaders in the region.

Canada's new justice minister to tackle perceived lack of safety from crime

Canada's new justice minister said on Monday that the government will act to address the heightened sense of insecurity felt by certain sections of the population, though "empirically" it is unlikely Canadians are less safe from crime, he said. Arif Virani, a Toronto member of parliament, was appointed justice minister in a broad cabinet shuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday said all 15 judges in a historic first would take part in a hearing on arguments against a law that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of an overhaul of the judiciary. The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down the bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.

Darfur refugees in Chad scramble for shelter as rainy season starts

Thousands of refugees fleeing Darfur to neighbouring Chad to escape fighting and ethnically targeted attacks in Sudan's western region are struggling to secure basic shelter and supplies as heavy rains and winds batter makeshift camps. The United Nations estimates over 300,000 fled from Darfur to Chad since April 15 when fighting between the army and

Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bombing, death toll rises to 45

Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing of a political rally in northwest Pakistan held by a religious group allied to the government as the death toll from the attack rose to 45. The bomber struck at a gathering on Sunday of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hardline Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the Pakistani government.

Analysis-'Not found': China's ex-foreign minister is gone but wait for explanation goes on

Hours after China's top legislature convened a special meeting last week to remove foreign minister Qin Gang, photos and mentions of the 57-year-old started disappearing from his former ministry's website. While some of this information reappeared days later, Qin does not feature on the website's list of "former ministers" and a search for his name turns up: "Sorry, Qin Gang is not found."

U.S. sanctions four Bosnian Serb top officials for undermining peace deal

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against four top Bosnian Serb officials, including the Serb member of the country's presidency, for undermining a U.S.-sponsored peace deal that ended the Balkan country's war in the 1990s. Bosnia's presidency member Zeljka Cvijanovic, along with the prime minister, justice minister and parliament speaker of the Serb Republic, facilitated the passage of a law that undermines the Bosnian constitution, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

